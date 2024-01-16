Aus Open: Sumit Nagal stuns world no. 27 to enter 2nd round for 1st time

Melbourne: Sumit Nagal returned to the big stage in grand style, pulling off one of the biggest victories of his career by stunning world number 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets to breeze into the Australian Open second round, here Tuesday.

Someone who was denied a regional wild card opportunity by the AITA for his refusal to play Davis Cup, Nagal came through qualifiers and sent packing 31st seed Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6(5) in a gruelling match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.

Nagal, ranked 137 in the world, is playing in a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since 2021 Australian Open when he had lost to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the opening round.

Nagal’s victory was first by an Indian against a seeded player in a Grand Slam main draw in 35 years.

The last time it happened was way back in 1989 when Ramesh Krishnan shocked Swede Mats Wilander, the then world number one and defending champion at the Australian Open.

In the 2020 US Open, Nagal had lost to second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the second round.

“It’s very happy and proud moment for me. I am happy with the way I could perform today and get the win for myself,” said Nagal, who had taken a set off the legendary Roger Federer in the 2019 US Open.

Nagal said he did not want to get carried away with the fact he was dominating the contest against Bublik.

“I was keeping my focus very narrow. I was trying to focus on myself as much as possible.

You know, there is a scoreboard behind you what’s going on in the match but I was trying to do things I was supposed to do and keep working on the tactics.” The 26-year-old will next play China’s Juncheng Shang, ranked 140, on Thursday.