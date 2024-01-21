Aus Open: Djokovic reaches quarter-finals

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic was ruthless in a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino on Sunday, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals and matching Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record.

In a rare daytime appearance on Rod Laver Arena, the 10-time Australian Open champion hit 31 winners and raced to victory in an hour and 44 minutes to progress to the last eight for the 58th time at a major, equaling Federer’s record.

Djokovic is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 14th time, which is equal second on the all-time list with Rafael Nadal and John Newcombe. The difference is that he’s converted most of those quarterfinal runs into titles at Melbourne Park.

He’ll next face No. 12 Taylor Fritz, who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time with a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up here last year. “I think I served well, the whole match, it kept me in it,” said Fritz, after his first victory over a top 10 player at a major. “And then at the very end when I really needed it, I feel like I just, I turned it up a level and started playing my absolute best tennis to finish it.”