Aus on brink of semi-finals after dominant win over Pak

Dubai: Defending champions Australia delivered a commanding performance to bowl out Pakistan for 82 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory, virtually sealing a spot in the women’s T20 World Cup semifinals, here on Friday.

Playing without their captain Fatima Sana, who returned home following her father’s death, Pakistan struggled and were dismissed in 19.5 overs after Alyssa Healy opted to bowl. Healy led Australia’s chase with a 23-ball 37 (5x4) before retiring hurt due to cramps while running between the wickets. Ellyse Perry (22 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (7 not out) then overhauled the target with nine overs to spare.

With three wins in as many matches, the six-time champions have a commanding NRR of 2.786, virtually sealing ninth semifinal appearance.