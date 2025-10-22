Aus down England to stay perfect

Indore: All-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner shared an unbeaten 180-run partnership as Australia asserted their dominance with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over arch-rivals England in their Women’s World Cup clash here on Wednesday.

Spinners Alana King (1/20), Sophie Molineux (2/52), Gardner (2/39) and pacer Sutherland (3/60) restricted England to a modest 244 for nine despite Tammy Beaumont’s patient 79 off 108 balls after opting to bowl.

Sutherland (98 not out) then capped off a fine day by anchoring the run chase, rescuing Australia from a shaky start and guiding them home in the company of Gardner (104 not out), who provided the perfect foil with her fluent strokeplay.

With this win, Australia not only maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament but also reclaimed the top spot on

the points table.