Aus beat SL by 10 wickets

Gqeberha: Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy struck unbeaten half-centuries as defending champions Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to virtually qualify for the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Medium pacer Megan Schutt (4/24) returned with a four-wicket haul as Australia dished out a clinical bowling display to restrict Sri Lanka to 112 for 8 after opting to bowl It turned out to be a cakewalk for Australia as Healy and and Mooney shared an unbeaten 113-run opening stand to chase down the target in 15.5

overs.