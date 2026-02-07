Attacking alone is not enough in modern hockey: Navneet Kaur

Bengaluru: India forward Navneet Kaur on Thursday said modern-day hockey demands much more from attacking players, stressing that even strikers must make strong defensive contributions.

The Indian women’s team is currently preparing at the national camp ahead of the FIH World Cup Qualifier to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

“In today’s hockey, attacking alone is not enough,” said Kaur in a release issued by Hockey India. “As a striker, defensive skills are also very important. I am focusing on tackling and applying pressure without the ball, because winning the ball back is a big advantage for the team.” ᨊThe 30-year-old reiterated that the team’s primary objective remains qualification for the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held from August 14 to 30 in Netherlands.

“Our goal is very clear. We want to qualify for the World Cup and give our best performance in the qualifiers,” she said. The camp forms a key part of India’s build-up to the World Cup Qualifier. The top three teams from the tournament will secure qualification for the World Cup. Speaking about working under newly-appointed Head Coach Sjoerd Marijne, Kaur said: “He has a very direct way of communicating. He tells us clearly what he expects from us, what we need to improve, and what kind of performance he wants on the pitch. There is no confusion, and that helps us work better as a team.”

With several senior players having previously worked with Marijne, Kaur said the familiarity has helped the squad settle quickly.