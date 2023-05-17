ATK removed, it’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

Budging to fans’ longstanding demands, the stakeholders of Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that they would remove the prefix ATK from the name of the 133-year city-based football giants.

The club, which is principally owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, will now be known Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a pattern which follows the conglomerate’s naming philosophy of their sports teams. RPSG are also the owners of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Their earlier IPL team was known as Pune Supergiants.

“Subsequent to the Board meeting held today, the name of the club will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) from 1st June 2023,” the club announced.

ATK Mohun Bagan had grabbed their maiden Indian Super League title this season with a 4-3 win over former champions Bengaluru FC in the penalty shootout in March this year.

Following their triumph, Goenka had informally announced that the ATK prefix was finally going away after three years and they would be known as MBSG, but the date was formalised after their Board meeting here on Thursday.