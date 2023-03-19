ATK Mohun Bagan win maiden ISL, defeat B’luru on penalties

Margao: ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties to win the first Indian Super League. Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri, Manvir Singh scored for ATK Mohun Bagan. Alan Costa, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri scored for Bengaluru FC. But Bruno Edgar Silva’s shot was saved by Vishal Kaith. Pablo Perez hits wide. It is green and maroons maiden ISL title.



First in three years. In 2020-21 season ATK Mohun Bagan had lost to Mumbai City FC in the finals at Fatorda, but today it was their day. After 90 minutes, score was 2-2. At the end of 120 minutes it remained the same. But Juan Ferrando had the last laugh. Thanks to Vishal Kaith. The keeper has been outstanding throughout the season. It was a perfect final. Electrifying atmosphere at the stadium. The first half was dominated by ATK Mohun Bagan. Bengaluru came strong in the second half. But at the end of 120 minutes of football, there was not much to differentiate between two teams.

Third minute of the match Shiva Shakti got injured. He was substituted by Sunil Chhetri. Immediately a poster appeared at the stand, “Captain, Leader, we hail in Sunil Chhetri”. But apparently it was a huge blow for BFC, considering the form the youngster was in. BFC coach Simon Grayson started with 3-5-2 formation.

There was only one change made by Juan Ferrando. Ashique Kuruniyan replaced Kian Nassiri on the wing. The green and maroon gaffer sticked to the same formation of 4-2-3-1 in the all important final. BFC tried to keep the ball possession at the start of the game, but soon ATK Mohun Bagan captured the midfield. Bengaluru FC fans were in large numbers at Fatorda. But Ferrando’s boys displayed brave, constructive football at the first half.

The Blues had their first share of chance. Xavi’s freekick was fisted by Vishal Kaith. ATK Mohun Bagan got an early lead in the 14th minute. Gurpreet Singh saved Subhasish Bose head, Ashique jumped in the air to head it back to the goal, but it hit Roy Krishna’s hand. Penalty was awarded to ATK Mohun Bagan and Dimitri Petratos doesn’t miss one of those. BFC had a half chance in the first quarter of the match. Roy Krishna made a perfect cross, Xavi tried bicycle kick, but it was blocked.

In the 35th minute mark, Roy Krishna was fouled by Pritam. Bengaluru claimed for penalty, but was ignored by the referee Harish Kundu. Xavi and Chhetri was left fuming. But technically it wasn’t a spot kick as Roy Krishna had forcefully thrown himself into the box before Pritam had even touched him. In the 39th minute green and maroon had a chance to double the lead. But Manvir’s shot was blocked. Two minutes into the match, Vishal Kaith outstretched himself to save Xavi’s long ranger. But couldn’t keep cleansheet as Bengaluru equalised in the added time of the first half.

While making an attempt to strike the ball, Subhasish kicked Roy Krishna directly. Referee didn’t hesitate to give spot kick, though it was a controversial call. Sunil Chhetri added his name to the scoresheet.

The first quarter of second half was comparatively quiet. Ferrando’s team had a chance to take the lead again in the 60th minute. Liston Colaco’s shot was fisted by Gurpreet, Dimitri hits wide in the return shot. Both team had their share of chances. When it looked like the regular time will end in a draw, Roy Krishna gave life to the match. The former ATK Mohun Bagan star made it 2-1 from Roshan Singh’s corner. But that was not the end, there were more twist and turns. Kiyan Nassiri earned a penalty for the team immediately after getting onto the field. The junior Nassiri was fouled by Pablo Perez. Dimitri Petratos scored the all important equaliser and made it 2-2. In extra time both team had single chances, which was missed by Manvir and Roy Krishna. At the end, it was ATK Mohun Bagan who emerged as the winner.