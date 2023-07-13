Athletics C’ship: Abhishek Pal wins bronze in 10000m walk

Bangkok: Abhishek Pal opened India’s medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships with a bronze on the opening day of competitions here on Wednesday.

Pal clocked 29 minute 33.26 seconds to finish behind Ren Tazawa (29.18.44) of Japan and Koech Kimutai Shadrack (29:31.63) of Kazakhstan.

The-25-year-old Pal from Indian army pushed hard in the last lap of the race to cross the finish line in 29:33.36 seconds to win first medal for the Indian contingent on Wednesday.

While experienced javelin thrower Annu Rani missed the podium, she finished fourth with a throw of 59.10m. Middle distance runner Lili Das too missed the podium in the women’s 1500m. She clocked 4:27 to finish seventh.

The competitor battled hot and humid conditions during the men’s 25-lap race.