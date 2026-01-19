Atharva Taide’s century leads Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph

Bengaluru: Atharva Taide’s hundred of rare brilliance in alliance with a disciplined bowling =

effort powered Vidarbha to a facile 38-run win over Saurashtra and to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title here on Sunday.

Once Vidarbha made a daunting 317 for eight riding on Taide’s 128 (118 balls, 15x4, 3x6), the task was cut out for Saurashtra and they failed to cross the line, ending up at 279 all out in 48.5 overs.

But Saurashtra fought gamely for a large part despite slipping to 30 for two early, which soon became a discomforting 112 for four in 22.4 overs.

The heartbeat of Saurashtra’s fight was determined fifties by Prerak Mankad (88, 92 balls) and Chirag Jani (64, 63 balls) and their 93-run fifth wicket stand.

Their venture was built more on common sense rather than flourish, and they were also helped to a good extent by Vidarbha’s sloppy fielding. There were a couple of grassed catches and numerous misfields from Vidarbha fielders in the middle overs.

Mankad was given a life on 70 off Harsh Dubey at mid-wicket and Jani was dropped on 14 off Parth Rekhade at long-on, which helped Saurashtra drag the match much longer than it was expected.

But eventually, the flickering flame was snuffed out with Mankad’s dismissal.

The right-hander rocked back to cut left-arm spinner Dubey (1/59) but missed the line to get caught plumb in front of the wicket.

Pacer Darshan Nalkande soon ousted Jani, whose ill-timed swipe found Aman Mokhade near sweeper cover. Pacers Yash Thakur (4/50) and Nachiket

Bhute (3/46) then mopped up the later order to cap Vidarbha’s memorable night which celebrated with

flair and gusto.

But before the bowlers joined the act, Taide played a textbook one-day innings to take Vidarbha to a competitive total. Taide does not have the proverbial left-hander’s grace but the steel in his batting makes him a tough customer to bowl at.

As the shadows over the BCCI Centre of Excellence began to lengthen, Taide bled Saurashtra silently using angles and spaces around the field well.