At Rs 40 cr, women’s World Cup prize money hits historic high

dubai: The winners of the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will receive the biggest-ever prize money in the history of the tournament, a massive hike from $1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) in the previous edition to $4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), the sport’s global governing body announced on Monday.

The 13th edition of the global showpiece event, beginning on September 30, is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Overall, the the eight-team event will witness nearly a three-fold increase in prize money, with the ICC announcing a total prize purse of $13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore approx) for the mega event.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a staggering four-fold increase. The ICC sets a new benchmark for women’s cricket as champions walk away with a record $ 4.48 million in prize money,” it stated.