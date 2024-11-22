At least 3,000 youth to gather at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for greater youth involvement in shaping India’s future, the Youth Affairs Ministry has reimagined the National Youth Festival into the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

Dialogue will be held during the National Youth Festival on January 11 and 12 next year.

During the 2-day event, PM Modi shall be interacting with 3000 youth leaders at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The vision of the PM is to develop at least 1 lakh youth leaders in the country.

Dr. Shivam Sharma, Regional Director, SAI in his opening remarks, emphasized the event’s significance saying that it’s a movement to empower

India’s youth as active contributors to the nation’s development journey as it provided a transformative platform for young minds to showcase their ideas, engage with thought leaders, and collaborate on fulfilling the vision of a developed India.

Member of the two time Olympic bronze medallist Indian hockey team, Sumit who acted as the youth icon for this event, urged the youth to actively participate in this historic initiative, emphasizing the transformative role of India’s youth in building a Viksit Bharat.

The speaker, Rajendra Kumar Sharma from the NYK emphasised the objectives of the programme towards identifying young talent and connecting them with the top decision makers to become drivers of Viksit Bharat.

Dr. Subhash Sisodia, District Nodal Officer, National Service Scheme outlined the major features of the festival, its reimagined form and how it will be implemented at the grassroot level.

The highlights of the dialogue were Viksit Bharat Challenge, which is a four-stage competition encouraging youth participation, culminating in a National Championship at Bharat Mandapam on January 11-12.

It provides young Indians an opportunity to present their ideas directly to the PM. Viksit Bharat Exhibition includes state exhibitions and ministry exhibitions, plenary sessions and, cultural program.

Mandaviya has laid the target of roping in at least 1 crore youth (aged 15-29) from all over India to take part in the Viksit

Bharat Challenge, which will act as a preliminary round towards the main event at Bharat Mandapam.