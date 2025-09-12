At Davis Cup, India to use trump card Dhakishneshwar against Swiss

Biel: In a bold move, India have thrown young Dhakishneshwar Suresh in the ring along with comeback man Sumit Nagal for the World Group I indoor tie against formidable hosts Switzerland, beginning here on Friday as they eye a Davis Cup qualifiers spot.

Captain Rohit Rajpal convinced the coaches of Dhakishneshwar in the US to let him fly to Switzerland for the tie and the 6-feet 5-inch tall Madurai-born player responded well by putting up an excellent show during the training week.

Flat hitting and big serve is key on indoor courts and Dhakshineshwar ticked both the boxes, which easily convinced the non-playing captain that he will be more suitable as second singles player.

Dhakishneshwar (ranked 626) will open the tie against world No. 155 Jerome Kym.

“We are taking decisions based on performance, there is nothing whimsical about it,” Rajpal said. “Dhakshineshwar has a huge serve and it’s a huge weapon in indoor court ties. There were visa issues so I had requested Dhakshineshwar’s coaches in US College to prepare him on indoor courts.

“I was in constant touch with them. When Dhakshineshwar came here, he had nicely shaped up for the tie. I had no hesitation in picking him as our second singles player. His game is ideal for indoor courts and has beaten a few good players,” he added.

“I am glad he is opening the tie. First day is always crucial, hoping to get a good start.”

Nagal is returning to Davis Cup action after the home tie against Morocco in Lucknow in September 2023 where he won both his singles matches in India’s 4-1 win. He did not travel to Pakistan for the historic tie in February 2024. agencies