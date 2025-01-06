At back of everyone’s mind

new delhi: Boom or bust? That is certainly the question crowding the minds of the Indian fans as Jasprit Bumrah sat out of India’s final Test loss in Sydney in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The major question is the extent to which Bumrah’s back is injured. A spasm is something very painful. But then, why was not Bumrah the main topic of discussion at the press conference of coach Gautam Gambhir. To some, what he said was waxing eloquently. To the more serious fans, why he chose to speak only on batters and not delve at length on Bumrah is a sign of insensitivity.

Fans know Bumrah has had a major back problem when his body broke down in a Test match in Birmingham in 2022. He was rushed back into competitive cricket and again had to take a break. Forget Bumrah’s 32-wicket haul in the BGT series, forget how he struck each time India needed a breakthrough. Does he not need to be discussed at length by coach Gambhir who was castigated by none other than Sunil Gavaskar in an interview as well. The more Gambhir speaks, it’s pure glib talk.

A few experts this writer spoke to felt that if it was more than a spasm, it would have showed in the MRI scan. Why this intrigue? When a tennis player gets injured be it Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the past, every detail has been shared. Bumrah deserves a discussion for what will be his rehab and return. It has to be planned well. Rushing him back will be foolish and the term workload management went out of the window.

Rewind to the injury sustained by Mohammad Shami in the ICC World Cup in 2023. Even in the end of 2024, despite the hype, Shami is not 100 per cent fit. His achilles heel is fine, post-surgery and rehab. But the knee swelling up after bowling 40-plus overs in the Ranji Trophy rendered him hors de combat. Of course, when it comes to the IPL 2025, Shami’s franchise will ensure he is fully fit.

Back to Bumrah, everyone wants to know how he will cope with this. Is it only rest or is it going to be a long-term rehab plan?

If it is a side strain, then the treatment and return cannot be rushed. For all those who have seen players get injured and go to the NCA in Bengaluru, it’s a lousy place. Many cricketers who have gone there and spent time never became fully fit. Surely, Bumrah should not go there. He should choose his own doctor, strength trainers and physios. For all those who have seen his wife Sanjana Ganesan, herself a cricket anchor post such emotional messages on her X handle, it’s not a PR drive.