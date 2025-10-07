At Arctic Open, tough test awaits Sen and Prannoy

Vantaa: Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will continue their quest for title this season as a strong Indian contingent competes in a tough field at the Arctic Open Super 500 beginning here Tuesday.

Lakshya, runner-up at the Hong Kong Open this season, faces a stern test in the first round against fifth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan. Sen will need to strike a balance between aggression and restraint to tame Naraoka, who is solid in defence and will capitalise on loose play. Srikanth opens against Rasmus Gemke. The veteran Indian, battling inconsistency through the season, must rely on his tactical variation, net control, and mid-court transitions

to keep the Dane at bay.