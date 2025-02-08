At 40, LeBron’s 42-point performance sets bar higher

london: Age is more than just a number to LeBron James. It’s also a target.

The 40-year-old James became the oldest player to score 40 points in an NBA game Thursday night, putting up a season-high 42 in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

James passed the record held by Michael Jordan, his idol and the only other NBA player to score 40 after his 40th birthday.

“I’m old, that’s my take,” James said when asked about his latest achievement. “I need a glass of wine and some sleep, that’s what I think.”

Jordan did it for the Washington Wizards just three days after turning 40 in February 2003. James is 38 days removed from his 40th birthday last December 30 — and it seems highly unlikely this will be the last time he hits the mark, since the top scorer in NBA history is still playing phenomenal basketball deep in his record-tying 22nd NBA season.

“Throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or put in a category of whatever the case, to cross paths with the greats is always humbling,” James said. “Just to know where I come from and I love the game so much, so it’s pretty cool.”

James also grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds and added eight assists while carrying the Lakers down the stretch against the Warriors and 36-year-old Stephen Curry, who put up

37 points in defeat.

“We’ve run out of words and superlatives and descriptions to capture what he’s doing at this stage of his career and at this age,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “It continues to be remarkable. It really does, and he really led us tonight. AR having an off shooting night, and we needed all of that offense from LeBron.”

James is still making NBA history while he waits to begin his new partnership with Luka Doncic, who watched his new teammate’s domination from the bench for the second straight game since arriving in a trade with Dallas. Doncic is likely to make his Lakers debut on Monday night at home against Utah.

“I can’t wait, because everything I do on the floor, he has the ability to do it or do it even better,” James said. “That’s how great he is. Even at his young age, 25, he’s such a unique player. I’m super-appreciative to be able to share the floor with him.”