Asian Wrestling C’ships: Hansika, Neha clinch bronze, Meenakshi reaches final

Bishkek: Hansika Lamba and Neha won a bronze medal each in the women’s 55kg and 59kg class respectively while two-time national champion Meenakshi Goyat came back from the brink to beat South Korea’s Seoyoung Park and reach the final of the 53kg category at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships here on Thursday. In the women’s 55kg bronze medal bout, Hansika was cautious in the first round against Kyrgyzstan’s Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy.

The 19-year-old Indian then opened her account with a take down in the first minute of the second round with a leg attack. She then pressed for the advantage and won the bout 6-1.

Neha then added the seventh medal to India’s tally when she registered a dominating 10-4 win over Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women’s 59kg bronze medal play-off.