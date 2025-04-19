Asian U-18 C’ship: Nishchay wins silver

new delhi: Haryana’s 16-year-old Nishchay grabbed his second medal of the meet as he won a silver with a personal best effort of 19.59 metres in the boys shot put event on the third day of the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Nishchay, who had won a bronze on Wednesday, sent the iron ball to more than 19m four times out of his six attempts. His best came in the fifth attempt. The fourth throw was a foul.

His earlier personal best was 18.93m which he achieved last month.

Earlier in the day, India picked up a bronze medal each through discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and 100m hurdler Shourya Ambure.

Lakshita produced an effort of 41.30m to win the bronze in U-18 girls’ discus throw event. China’s Ma Chenyi (53.81m) and Zhao Anqi (47.89m) took the gold and silver, respectively.

Shourya added another bronze in U18 girls’ 100m hurdles, clocking 13.80 seconds. China’s Bao Yinyin (13.71) and He Yihui (13.76) won the gold and silver, respectively.