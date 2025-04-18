Asian U-18 Athletics: India claim 2 bronze

new delhi: India picked up a bronze medal each through discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and 100m hurdler Shourya Ambure on the third day of the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Lakshita produced an effort of 41.30m to win the bronze in U-18 girls’ discus throw event. China’s Ma Chenyi (53.81m) and Zhao Anqi (47.89m) took the gold and

silver, respectively.

Shourya added another bronze in U18 girls’ 100m hurdles, clocking 13.80 seconds. China’s Bao Yinyin (13.71) and He Yihui (13.76) won the gold and silver, respectively.