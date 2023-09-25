Asian Games: Women in blue win cricket gold medal

Hangzhou: The Women in Blue produced a champagne display against Sri Lanka in the cricket final to win India their second gold medal at the Asian Games on Monday. On a hot and humid day, when the spectators were finding it hard to stay cool, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final.



The women’s cricket tournament had been hit hard by rain. Yet, after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final, the Indian women were considered favourites. One girl answering to the name of Titus Sadhu from Bengal showed speed and skill to demolish Sri Lanka as the Island nation played hopeless cricket. Titus was relatively unknown but her potent spell, inclusive of a two-wicket maiden, rocked the Lankans.

On a day when scoring runs was not easy, India batted first and put on 119 runs in the first innings. By modern day T20 standards, this was a low total. However, conditions were not conducive to score runs as the wicket was behaving odd and the ball not coming on to the bat. In these conditions, Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues showed tenacity while batting.

For her part, though skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed with the bat, she controlled the proceedings well. This was one match which was being watched by millions as a gold medal was at stake. India has been winning medals in Hangzhou but the gold medal was in limited stock.

Earlier in the day, in men’s air rifle, Aishwarya Pratap Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Divyansh Panwar won the brightest medal for India at the shooting ranges.

Once India won the match against Sri Lanka, there were scenes of jubilation. The cricket stadium is not as big as those in India, but the tricolor was aflutter in Hangzhou. There may be a few diplomatic issues between India and China but as far as sports is concerned, there has been no problem for the Indian athletes in Hangzhou.

For those who are not well versed with who Titus Sadhu is, the girl has been knocking on the doors for a while. She is part of the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League but to turn a match on its head for India in the Asian Games was sensational.

Her first over was itself magical, where she took two wickets without conceding a run. Surely, Sadhu raised her level of play on the big stage to become the talking point on social media.

The Asian Games saw the women’s cricket event begin early. After rain had hit the matches early on, India defeated Bangladesh in the semi-finals. In the final, the hype was about India. And there was hope. Once the Indians scored low, there was worry.

But full marks to the Women In Blue for maintaining composure.

They knew, accelerating the scoring rate on a difficult track would be hard for the Sri Lankans. Sadly, the girls from the Island nation could not force the pace. To lose the final with wickets in hand was a crime.

If Titus Sadhu had been very strong, Rajeshwari Gayakwad also bowled with zest and zeal to leave the Lankans struggling. Gayakwad is a seasoned bowler and she used her experience to a nicety. Only two Lankan batters, Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva tried to challenge India.

For women’s cricket in India, this medal is big. They hardly get the same pampering like the Men in Blue. A medal in the Asian Games causes a buzz and will raise their profiles. After all, winning a medal for the country is a big thing.

There is talk of how T20 cricket could be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. If the gender equality issue is addressed, there is every reason Team India’s ladies can hope to be in the mix five years hence.