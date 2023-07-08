Asian Games: Sharath and Manika to lead India

New Delhi: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India’s 10-member table tennis squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October with an aim to match the historic high of the previous edition.

The Indian contingent had ended a 60-year wait for a table tennis medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta five years ago. The squad exceeded all expectations by winning bronze in men’s team and mixed doubles.

The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) named a 10-member squad, comprising five men and five women, for the upcoming 26th Asian Championships in Pyeongchang, Korea as well as the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Asian Championships in Korea are scheduled between September 3 and 10, while the Asian Games are between September 23 and October 2.

Sharath, who in all likelihood will feature in his last continental games, will spearhead the men’s pack with G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush

Shah.