Asian Games medallist Kiran fails dope test

New Delhi: Asian Games bronze-winner shot-putter Kiran Baliyan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for a banned substance as a slew of athletes across sports figured in the latest list of dope offenders.

Surprisingly, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia’s name is missing from the latest update though he figured in a previous list issued by the NADA recently.

The NADA had, on June 23, suspended Punia for a second time.