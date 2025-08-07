Asian Cup: Eves held by Indonesia

Yangon: India were held to a goalless draw by Indonesia in their opening Group D match of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

The Young Tigresses have one point in the group, which is currently topped by hosts Myanmar, who defeated Turkmenistan 6-1 at the same venue, earlier in the day.

An intense midfield battle began right from the kick-off, as both sides looked to assert their dominance. India managed to settle into the game early on, as they were able to pass it around in the opposition half, often creating chances down both flanks.

Neha’s sixth-minute cross from the left wing deceived the Indonesian defence, leaving Pooja and Sulanjana Raul on the chase at the far post. A simple touch could have posed serious questions to Indonesia goalkeeper Alleana Ayu Arumy, but the ball

eluded everyone.