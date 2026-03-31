Asian Cup: All eyes on Williams as India play for pride vs Hong Kong

Kochi: All eyes will be on Australian-born winger Ryan Williams as India face Hong Kong in the final match of what has been a failed campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, here on Tuesday.

While the campaign has been one to forget for the Blue Tigers, the much-anticipated debut of the new No. 11 marks a significant new chapter for the national team.

Out of contention for the 2027 tournament, both India and Hong Kong will also look to gain FIFA ranking points and build for their future assignments when the two sides lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The match will also mark the return of international football to the city after a decade, a much-needed event for a state that is considered one of the biggest hubs of Indian football with the locals always eager to turn up in large numbers for football matches at any level.

With a strong performance on the field against Hong Kong, the Indian team will hope to end the campaign on a positive note, barely days after its head coach Khalid Jamil and some of the players were denied entry at the venue due to non-payment of a mandatory security deposit to the stadium owners by the Kerala Football Association.

While the payment issue had been resolved after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) intervened, it remains to be seen how the home team performs in its last match of the qualifying tournament.

Another India player who could influence the outcome of the match on Tuesday is Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known by his nickname Apuia.

In the absence of Punjab FC midfielder Nikhil Prabhu due to an injury, Apuia has stepped up and established himself in the midfield. He has displayed good form for Mohun Bagan this season, playing as a lone striker under Sergio Lobera.

Apuia will be keen to replicate his club form in the national team jersey. Jamil had named a 23-member squad for the match, including established names such as Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Hong Kong, coached by former Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood, have only lost once in their last 12 matches and will be looking to repeat their 1-0 victory over India in the qualifiers.