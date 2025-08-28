Asian C’ships: Silver lining for Bhanwala

Shymkent: India’s Anish Bhanwala once again showed why he is the best rapid fire pistol shooter in the country, clinching the silver medal in the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Olympian finished with a total of 35, just one shy of gold winner Su Lianbofan of China. The bronze went to South

Korea’s Lee Jaekyoon.

The Indian had a one-point lead after the first four series but fell behind after that.

Another Indian in the competition, Adarsh Singh, finished fifth.

Bhanwala was placed sixth with a score of 290 after the precision round of 30 shots on Tuesday, but in the rapid fire round on Wednesday, the Haryana marksman shot a superb 293 to jump to fourth place, aggregating 583 points.

In men’s 50m pistol, which is not an Olympic discipline, the team comprising Amanpreet Singh (543), Yogesh Kumar (548) and Ravinder Singh (542) took the silver, aggregating 1633.

Iran claimed the gold, totalling 1652, while South Korea (1619) clinched the bronze. The men’s 50m pistol junior trio of Abhinav Choudhary (541), Umesh Choudhary (529) and Mukesh Nelavalli (523) won the gold, aggregating 1593, in a two-team contest where Kazakhstan (1580) took the second spot.

In the individual section, Abhinav finished fourth.

The junior trap mixed team event saw India’s Arya Vansh Tyagi and Bhavya Tripathi settle for a silver.