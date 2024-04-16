Asian C’ships: Greco-Roman wrestler Rohit Dahiya loses bronze medal bout

Bishkek: Wrestler Rohit Dahiya lost his bronze medal bout to a top-ranked Uzbek grappler as India finished their Greco-Roman campaign at the Asian Championships without a single podium finish here on Tuesday.

On a day when all other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers continued to struggle, Dahiya (82kg) was the only one to

enter the bronze medal round, but he lost to Mukhammadkodir Rasulov, ranked No.1 here, on points.

The other three wrestlers on show on Tuesday, Parvesh (60kg), Vinayak Siddheshwar Patil (67kg) and Ankit Gulia (72kg), got eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

However, Dahiya, who had represented the country in the 2022 World U-20 Championships in Sofia, despite losing his quarterfinal bout to Japan’s Yoshida Taizo on points 7-2, made it to the bronze medal round as the opponent he had lost to made it to

the final.