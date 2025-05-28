Asian C’ships: Golden run for Gulveer; Sebastian wins bronze

Gumi (S korea): National record holder Gulveer Singh won India’s first gold with a top finish in the men’s 10,000m event while Servin Sebastian clinched the 20km race walk bronze on a good opening day for the country at the 27th Asian Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Gulveer, a bronze medallist at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and a pre-race favourite, clocked 28 minutes, 38.63 seconds to win his maiden Asian Championships gold.

Japan’s Mebuki Suzuki (28:43.84) took the silver while Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop (28:46.82) won the bronze. Another Indian in the fray, Sawan Barwal finished fourth with a time of 28:50.53.

At the end of the opening day, India stood at second place with one gold and one bronze, behind China (5 gold, 2 silver) and above Japan (3 silver, 2 bronze).

Gulveer was elated to pocket gold at the continental championships, though the warm weather at the time of his 25-lap race denied him a better timing.

“Irrespective of the time, the main goal was to finish first. I am happy to have successfully implemented my race strategy,” Gulveer said here. “The gold medal will certainly enhance my world ranking and brighten chances to win a ticket to Tokyo World Athletics Championships in September.”

The automatic qualification in the men’s 10,000m is 27 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Sebastian claimed India’s first medal with a bronze in the men’s 20km race walk event, clocking 1 hour, 21 minutes and 13.60 seconds.

There was disappointment, though, in women’s javelin throw with Asian Games gold medallist and national record holder Annu Rani finishing fourth with a below-par effort of 58.30m. National record holder decathlete Tejaswin Shankar was at the top in the nine-man field after the completion of five events out of 10 on Tuesday.

In the men’s 400m, Vishal TK made it to the final.