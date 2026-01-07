Asiad gold winner Jinson Johnson retires

new delhi: National record-holder and Asian Games gold-winning Indian middle distance runner Jinson Johnson announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying that “it is time for something new” after a 15-year career shaped by “relentless training, quiet struggles, and painful injuries”.

The 34-year-old Kerala athlete has not competed since winning a 1500m bronze in the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023. His best moment was winning the 1500m gold in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games with a time of 3 minutes 44.72 seconds. He also won a silver in 800m in the same Games.

“From a boy with dream started the journey from Kolkata and reached up to Asian Games podium in Hangzhou 2023. Thank you Athletics,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Some journeys are measured in meters and seconds. Some are measured in tears, sacrifices, faith, and the people who never let you fall.”

In 2018, Johnson broke Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old men’s 800m national record during the National Inter-State Championship in Guwahati. agencies