Asiad 2026: IOA treasurer Yadav Chef de Mission

new delhi: Indian Olympic Association treasurer Sahdev Yadav, who is also the head of the national weightlifting body, has been named Chef de Mission for next year’s Asian Games, scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 23 to October 8.

India’s greatest men’s table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the deputy Chef de Mission and a part of the 15- member committee, constituted by the Sports Ministry to oversee the preparations for the quadrennial extravaganza.

The sports secretary will be chairman of the panel with IOA president PT Usha

being the co-chair.