‘Asia Cup to be held in hybrid model from Aug 31 to Sept 17’

New Delhi: Ending months of speculation around Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced that the tournament will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

The deadlock over the staging of the 50-over tournament was broken last week when the Jay Shah-led ACC accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid model of conducting four non-India games in Pakistan.

The hybrid model was proposed as the BCCI had made it clear that it won’t send its team to Pakistan due to the longstanding geo-political tensions between the two countries.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” said the ACC in a statement.