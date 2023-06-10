Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with 6 silver & 1 bronze

Singapore: Indian archers crumbled under pressure against the mighty Koreans and Chinese to lose all their six summit clashes to conclude their Asia Cup Stage 3 campaign in fifth spot in the medal standings, here on

Saturday.

Even without a single yellow metal, India ended up with seven medals — six silver and one bronze.

The archery powerhouse Korea accounted for four gold, one silver and two bronze medals to top the medal standings. China finished second with four gold and three bronze medals.

India began the day going down to Korea by two points (232-234) in the compound women’s team final. From a four-point deficit in the first end, the trio of Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati and Deepika bounced back to make it 175-176.

But in the final end, one of the Indians shot an wayward 8 to slip further as the Korean team sealed the issue.

The compound men’s team followed suit as they lost out from being 59-all to go down 235-238.

Korea proved to India’s nemesis in the recurve women’s team final as well as the trio of Ridhi Phor, Ruma Biswas and Aditi Jaiswal lost out 3-5.

In the men’s recurve final, India lost to China 1-5. Parth Salunkhe conceded his men’s recurve gold medal match to Qi Xiangshuo of China 2-6.

Indian woman compound archer Ruma Biswas went down to AN Qizuan of China 2-6.

Pragati won a bronze medal for India defeating her team mate Deepshikha 147-146 in the compound women’s individual third place

playoff.