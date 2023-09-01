Asia Cup: Pathirana sets up big win for Sri Lanka over B’desh

Pallekele: Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka made resolute fifties after Matheesha Pathirana’s hostile bowling as Sri Lanka slayed Bangladesh by five wickets in their Asia Cup opener here on Thursday.

Pacer Pathirana’s 4 for 32 restricted Bangladesh to 164. The home side then rode on Samarawickrama’s 54 off 77 balls and Asalanka’s unbeaten 62 off 92 balls to overhaul the target in 39 overs.

Samarawickrama is going through a career rejuvenation this year after fading from the scene. He earned a recall to the Lanka Test side after five years against Ireland this July, and he also made a return to their ODI unit after a gap of four years during the home series against Afghanistan in June.

Samarawickrama made his Test return count with a hundred in the second match against Ireland. On Thursday, his fifty was the cornerstone of Lanka’s crucial win over Bangladesh. But Lanka had to overcome a few uncomfortable moments before that.

Bangladesh bowlers had reduced Sri Lanka to 43 for three in 9.2 overs, dragging their side back into the match after their batsmen’s shoddy effort. In Lankan cricketing circles, Samarawickrama has always been known as a stylish batsman. Even on a slowing down pitch, the right-hander produced some sparkling shots using a wafer-thin bat and supple wrists.

His ability to find gaps around the field was visible when he drove pacer Shoriful Islam through covers with disdain for four, and later flicked left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan through mid-wicket for a boundary. Samarawickrama had an equally composed partner in Asalanka as they produced 78 crucial runs for the fourth wicket. The left-handed Asalanka, who has been in fine fettle this year in ODIs, was never hesitant to take the odd risks for a boundary, and it helped Samarawickrama to bat assuredly at the other end.