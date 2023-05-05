Asia Cup: Mixed pair teams make finals, India eye all 10 golds on offer

Tashkent: Continuing their dominance, Indian archers stormed into the finals of the recurve and compound mixed pair sections in the ongoing Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament, here on Thursday.

Indian archers have thus made finals in all the 10 sections in the continental showpiece. The second-seeded mixed pair duo of Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta, who

got a bye into quarterfinals, defeated Hong Kong 6-0 (37-32, 34-33, 36-34) in straight sets before eliminating Uzbekistan 5-4 (36-37, 36-35, 39-36, 37-39) in the semifinals.

The Indian recurve mixed pair will take on

their opponents from China in the gold medal clash on Friday.

In a small five-nation field in the compound mixed section, the duo of

Abhishek Verma and

Parneet Kaur pipped Iraq by a narrow 152-151 margin to move into the final.

The duo got a bye into the semifinals by virtue of topping the qualification round. Verma and Parneet will face Kazakhstan in the gold medal clash on Friday.