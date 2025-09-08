Asia Cup: India Women crush Singapore 12-0

Hangzhou: Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan dazzled with a hat-trick each as India stormed into the Super 4s with a commanding 12-0 victory over Singapore in the women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament, here on Monday.

While Navneet (14’, 20’, 28’) and Mumtaz (2’, 32’, 39’) dominated the proceedings, a brace from Neha (11’, 38’) along with a goal each from Lalremsiami (13’), Udita (29’), Sharmila (45’) and Rutuja Pisal (53’) ensured another dominant victory for India.

The world No 10 India, who had earlier thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their tournament-opener, got off to a strong start when they broke the deadlock within the first two minutes. Mumtaz surged forward and unleashed a thunderous reverse stick shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring. Singapore pushed hard in search of a consolation, but they couldn’t find a way through as India remained dominant and closed out the contest with authority.

India will next be in action on September 10, when they take on the second placed team from Pool A.