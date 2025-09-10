Asia Cup: India take on S Korea in Super 4s

Hangzhou: Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a determined Indian women’s hockey team will look to continue their impressive run when it plays against South Korea in its first Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

India started their campaign with a bang, thrashing Thailand 11-0 before settling for a 2-2 draw against South Korea. The Indians then mauled Singapore 12-0 in their last match to top Pool B ahead of Japan on the basis of goal difference.

India will look to carry forward the momentum as they bid to win the title and qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Forwards Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan have been in stellar form, scoring five goals each in the pool stage, and the duo will be expected to continue their scoring touch as the team battles for a spot in the final.

India entered the Super 4 stage on the back of a strong momentum, while South Korea managed two wins and a loss in their pool stage.

Significantly, in the last five meetings between the two teams, India have won three times, while Korea have managed one victory. One match ended in a draw.

India coach Harendra Singh said. “We are pleased with the way the team has started. The players have shown good intent.”