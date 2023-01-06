Asia Cup in September but itinerary & venue not announced

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday said that the Asia Cup, to be played in 50-over format, will be held in September this year, though the itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to political

tension between the two countries.

The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had opposed the BCCI’s stand and even threatened boycott of the 50-over World Cup in India. But following a change of guard in the PCB, with Raja being replaced by Najam Sethi, there could be some positive development.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier team.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions in the UAE after they beat Pakistan in the final.