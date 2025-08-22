Asia Cup hockey: Tete to lead India; Harendra says no room for mistakes

new delhi: Seasoned mid-fielder Salima Tete was on Thursday retained as captain of a 20-member Indian women’s hockey team for the Asia Cup to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 5 to 14.

The tournament assumes added significance as the winner will secure a direct berth in the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.

India has been drawn in Pool B, where it will face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. The team will open its campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash with Japan on September 6.

India will play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

“We are excited about the squad we have selected for the women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou,” chief coach Harendra Singh said.

The 23-year-old Salima has been an integral part of the team for a while after being appointed captain last year.

“The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent,” Singh said. “Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia,” he added.

Emphasising the stakes, Singh said the side cannot afford a mis-step in any of the matches. “Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution. The players are motivated to rise to the occasion, and we are confident of delivering performances that make India proud.”

The squad features a balanced mix of youth and experience with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post. The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita. agencies