Asia Cup hockey: Tete to lead India

new delhi: Seasoned mid-fielder Salima Tete was on Thursday retained as captain of a 20-member Indian women’s hockey team for the Asia Cup to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 5 to 14.

The tournament assumes added significance as the winner will secure a direct berth in the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. India has been drawn in Pool B, where it will face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. The team will open its campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash with Japan on September 6 India will play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

“Focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly,” chief coach Harendra Singh said. Agencies