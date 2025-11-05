Asia Cup clash: Rauf handed 2-match ban; Surya fined

Dubai: India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were on Tuesday fined for “bringing the game into disrepute” during the Asia Cup in September with the latter also copping a two-ODI suspension for accumulating four demerit points during the tournament.

Rauf was handed financial penalties of 30 per cent of his match fee for two incidents in two separate games against India, leading to a two-match ban in the ODI series against South Africa that began on Tuesday. The next game is on November 6 and he will sit out of that as well.

Rauf accumulated four demerit points for the two incidents which were converted into two suspension points as per ICC rules.

Suryakumar was penalised 30 per cent of his match fee for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack after the September 14 game between the two sides.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also handed one demerit point for making a “plane down” gesture after yorking Rauf in the final.

That Suryakumar will be fined 30 per cent for his comments was first reported by PTI on September 26.