Ashwini-Tanisha beat Chinese duo to win Guwahati Masters title

Guwahati: Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa on Sunday secured their second Super 100 title with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui at the Guwahati Masters here. The second-seeded Indian combination, which finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament last week in Lucknow, beat the world no. 81 combination 21-13, 21-19 in a 40-minute final.

This was the third title for the Indian pair, which had clinched the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 and Nantes International Challenge this year. The Indian duo didn’t face much resistance in the opening game as it led 6-2 and kept moving ahead, taking an 11-7 advantage at the interval. After resumption, Ashwini and Tanisha kept dominating the rallies to leave their opponents far behind.

The world no. 28 Indian pair again had a 4-1 lead which swelled to 12-6 in a jiffy but the Taiwanese combination led a fight-back with five straight points to make it 11-12.

Shuo and Chien drew parity at 16-16 and 19-19 but the Indians quelled the challenge, sealing the issue with the required two points.

Ashwini, 34, and 20-year-old Tanisha started playing together only in January this year and were part of India’s Asian Games squad which competed in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

One of India’s finest doubles exponents, Ashwini has enjoyed a lot of success with Jwala Gutta, winning the 2011 World Championships bronze and the gold and silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively.

Ashwini and Jwala had also participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro but couldn’t cross the group stage on both occasions.

After the 2016 Games, the duo parted ways and Ashwini forged an alliance with N

Sikki Reddy.