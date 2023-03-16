Ashwin regains top spot in Test bowlers rankings

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s superlative show in the fourth Test against Australia has helped him regain the top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Ashwin, who grabbed a haul of six for 91 in the drawn fourth Test and was the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 25 scalps, is 10 rating points ahead of England seamer James Anderson.

Fellow Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel climbed six places to 28 among bowlers. He also rose to the fourth spot in the all-rounder’s list led by Ashwin and Jadeja. While pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a recurring back injury, dropped to number seven among bowlers.

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli moved seven places to 13th position after his Player of the Match performance against Australia in the fourth Test.

The high-scoring match at Ahmedabad also saw opener Shubhman Gill, who smashed a fine century, jump 17 places to 46th. The injured Rishabh Pant (9th) and skipper Rohit Sharma (10th) are the Indian batters in the top 10. Australia opener Usman Khawaja and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell have also made notable gains in the list.

Khawaja’s score of 180 in the drawn fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad has lifted him two spots to seventh position and to a career-best 815 rating points. agencies