Ashwin calls out England’s ‘double standards’

new delhi: Feisty R Ashwin called out England’s “double standards” in their attempt to prematurely end the fourth Test as the cricket fraternity extensively supported India’s decision to let Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar complete their well-deserved centuries instead of accepting home team’s handshake offer.

Drama erupted at the start of the final hour of the match on Sunday when home skipper Ben Stokes offered to shake hands with Indian batters, realising that an outright result was not possible.

Jadeja and Washington batting on 89 and 80 respectively refused the offer, leaving the England captain frustrated. Stokes later said that he made the offer since he didn’t want to risk injury to his fatigued frontline bowlers.

“Have you heard the term double standards? They played your bowlers all day, batted you out and suddenly when they’re nearing hundreds, you want to walk off? Why should they?,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“They have played all your bowlers since morning and taken it to a draw. They have worked hard, so you want them to leave their hundred?” the former off-spinner fumed. agencies