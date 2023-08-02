Ashes series: Eng, Aus docked points, fined for slow overrate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it docked points and fined both England and Australia for maintaining slow over-rate during the recently-concluded Ashes series.

The ICC said in a release on its website that both England and Australia, who played out a 2-2 draw with one Test of the five-match series being washed out in Manchester, have been fined one World Test Championship point for every over short, along with match fees.

“Under the revised regulations, they were fined five per cent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short,” the ICC said. In the WTC cycle 2023-25, 12 points are awarded for every Test win and four for a draw.

Australia were docked 10 points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test. But hosts England lost big in the Ashes series as they lost as many as 19 points for falling behind in over-rate in four out of the five Tests. Hence, England lost two points in the opening Test, nine in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth match, amounting to a total of 19 points.