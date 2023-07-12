Ashes: Eng keep faith in Bairstow for fourth Test

Manchester: England moved early to show its faith in Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday by keeping the wicketkeeper for the fourth Ashes test next week at Old Trafford. Bairstow was the only keeper in an unchanged 14-man squad. England won the third test on Sunday at Headingley to stay alive in the series and trail Australia 2-1 with two games to go.

Bairstow has played poorly behind the stumps, missing eight chances of varying difficulty in the first three games. He has also fired only once with the bat, making a run-a-ball 78 on the first day of the series. He has a combined 63 runs since then.

That has led to calls for Ben Foakes to be restored but the selectors resisted the temptation.

Bairstow was England’s test player of the year in 2022 then broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in Sept. agencies