Ashes: Australia get Cummins boost

Brisbane: Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles injuries.

Hazlewood missed Australia’s two eight-wickets wins over England in Perth and Brisbane but had been expected to return later in the five-match series.

There was better news for skipper Pat Cummins, who is expected to return for the third Test in Adelaide starting December 17. He is set to be recalled as captain when the match squad is announced Wednesday.