Asalanka to lead SL in T20I series

Pallekele: Charith Asalanka was on Tuesday named captain of the Sri Lankan T20 team for the three-match series against India, starting here on July 27, replacing spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down after the team’s early exit from last month’s T20 World Cup.

He comes with considerable captaincy experience. In the absence of Hasaranga, who was facing suspension due to ICC code of conduct violations, Asalanka had captained Lanka in 2 T20Is on tour of B’desh earlier this year.