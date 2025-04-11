As IOC scraps 75kg class, Lovlina mulls moving to 70kg division

new delhi: Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain could move down to the 70kg category after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) scrapped her current 75kg weight class for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, forcing her to pick a new division.

The IOC on Wednesday announced the event programme and athlete quotas for the LA Games. With the rejig, Borgohain will have to either move down to 70kg or bulk up to +80kg.

“This is brand new information for me. It is quite shocking,” Borgohain, who was caught off guard by the development, told PTI from Guwahati.

“I think I will have to move down to 70kg because it will be difficult for me to go up to +80kg,” she said.

Her personal coach Pranamika Bora was equally surprised by the development but said the final call would be made only after a series of fitness and medical assessments.

“Really surprised by this news. It’s too soon to commit to anything. She can fight in both weight categories as she has the height to play in +80kg as well,” Bora said. “But we will conduct some tests to check what is best for body, cutting weight or bulking up. After that we will take a call.”

Currently, Borgohain’s natural weight is 74kg and Bora stressed that losing too much weight could lead to reduction in strength. “Cutting too much could lead to her losing strength. So we will see.”