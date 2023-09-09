As an all-rounder, I carry double or triple workload: Hardik Pandya

Colombo: Hardik Pandya doesn’t mince words when he says that as a multi-skilled cricketer, his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler.

Pandya’s 87 largely contributed to India’s score of 266 all out in the opening rain-affected game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup here.

For someone, who had a career-threatening lower-back stress fracture and remained out of international cricket for considerable period, the Baroda player has more than made amends after being handed national T20 captaincy and is again bowling at brisk pace.

“As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else. When a batter in the team goes and bats and finishes his batting and is heading home, I’ll still be bowling after that,” Pandya told ‘Star Sports’.

“So for me, all the managing, all the pushing, and everything happens during the sessions or my training or my pre-camp season,” he spoke about his workload management.