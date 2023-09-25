‘As a coach, I can never be 100% satisfied’

Hangzhou: The success story of the Indian rowers in the Hangzhou Asian Games is worth praise. To win five medals is good, though the only lament is not winning a gold. Chief coach Ismail Baig has spoken to Millennium Post on Monday.



The Indian rowing team narrowly missed out on the elusive gold medal but head coach Baig couldn’t be more delighted as his wards finished the competition with an extraordinary 5 medals. In the 2018 Jakarta edition, India secured one gold and two bronze medals, but this time around, the rowing team surpassed expectations, claiming two silver and three bronze medals.

Congrats coach, are you happy with the medals?

Baig: As a coach, I can never say that I am 100 per cent satisfied. Yet, for us to improve on the medal tally from the last Asian Games in Palembang (Indonesia) is significant.

Are you hinting at not winning a gold medal?

Baig: Yes, in Palembang, we had won a gold medal. That’s missing this time, though the boys had their chances. There is no point in being critical for all of us have worked very hard. We will try and do better next time in the Asian Games.

Can you tell us about the response from back home and how much rowing is being discussed and praised on social media?

Baig: I have not really looked at reactions. Yes, there have been messages pouring in. For the rowers to get praise makes me happy. I am thankful that we are being praised by our honorable ministers as well. People have been calling me and telling me. Now that the events are over, I will check all the love and affection we have received.

Tell us about the support you get from the government and the camps?

Baig: Minus government support, Indian rowing will be nothing.

We are indebted and thankful to the Sports Authority of India, the Sports Ministry and Indian Army for all the backing we get. It is impossible to be in rowing, train abroad, be in camps, without government support.

Do you think some of the rowers can make it the Paris Olympics?

Baig: In terms of effort, we have plenty of talent. I am not going to mention names now but they have the drive and will to excel.

Tell us about the conditions in China and preparations.

Baig: We came to India around September 7. We had a camp at Thousand Lakes, away from Hangzhou, which was beneficial. We got accustomed to the climate and conditions, overall.

The heat was not bad, and we’re prepared for the humidity as well in Hangzhou. Overall, we have no complaints at all in our preparation. Our rowing fraternity needs support from all the Indians. Five medals is a nice collection to return home with.