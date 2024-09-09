Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to lift US Open trophy

New York: Aryna Sabalenka left the U.S. Open in tears 12 months ago as the runner-up. She exited in the semifinals each of the two years before that, other losses that were difficult to digest.

On Saturday, Sabalenka was in a joking mood after winning her first championship at Flushing Meadows and the third Grand Slam title of her career.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, got past No. 6 Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in a rollicking final under a closed retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, displaying her typical power while sprinkling in some variation to add this triumph to those at the Australian Open each of the past two seasons.

“I had a lot of tough lessons here ... especially last year,” Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus, said after grabbing the last two games of the first set and the last four of the match.

“In those tough moments (Saturday), I was just trying to stay strong and trying to remind myself that I have been through a lot and I’m strong enough to hold under this pressure.”

Sitting near the U.S. Open trophy at her news conference, Sabalenka alluded to “a lot of challenges” away from the court. There was the death of her father in 2019. The death of an ex-boyfriend this March. A right shoulder problem that forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon right before it began this July.

“After I lost my father, it’s always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis,” she said.

“Every time I see my name on that trophy, I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my family that they never gave up on my dream and that they were doing everything they could to keep me going.”

Also driving her: what she called “all those tough losses in the past here.”

That includes semifinal defeats in 2021 against Leylah Fernandez and in 2022 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Most poignant, of course, was last year, when Sabalenka was rattled by the Ashe crowd, blew a set advantage and was defeated by Coco Gauff. Like Gauff, Pegula is an American, but the spectators were far more

generous toward Sabalenka this time, applauding her best efforts and even obliging when she waved her arms to ask for extra noise.

After extending her winning streak to 12 matches, Sabalenka thanked the fans for cheering for her — which probably (wink, wink) was unrelated to her kidding offer of “Drinks on me” after an earlier victory.

There were light moments Saturday evening, too. After her coach, Anton Dubrov, was awarded a smaller version of the champion’s trophy for his role in her success, Sabalenka teased that its size “actually looks sad” compared to the real thing.

She also laughed after pointing out that if both guzzle booze out of their respective trophies, “I’ll have a hangover tomorrow, more than you’re going to have.”

Pegula, a native New Yorker whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, was participating in a major final for the first time at age 30. She’s won 15 of her past 17 matches over the past month; both losses came against Sabalenka.

“Everyone is like, Congrats! Amazing tournament!’” Pegula said. “I’m like, Eh, whatever.’”

To Pegula’s credit, she did not fold after Sabalenka reeled off five

consecutive games to grab the opening set and move ahead 3-0 in the second. In the next game, Pegula dropped a point and showed her frustration by whacking a ball off the video wall behind the baseline, dislodging a little square panel.

Maybe that released some tension, because suddenly Pegula asserted herself, using her own five-game run to go up 5-3.